China's TikTok Suspends Content in Russia in Response to Controversial Law

Chinese popular app, TikTok, announced on Sunday suspending livestreaming and new content to its video service in response to the country's new controversial 'fake news' law.

The law that was approved on Friday threatens prison time for anyone who publishes what the Kremlin deems to be false information about the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Those who are found guilty would face up to 15 years in prison or a fine of 1.5 million rubles, or $14,000.

"TikTok is an outlet for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war when people are facing immense tragedy and isolation. However, the safety of our employees and our users remain our highest priority." the company said on Sunday.

Last week, Bytedance's app has geo-blocked content from Russian state-affiliated media outlets for users in the EU. Those outside the EU can still access this content. In addition, it started labeling content from state-affiliated media in the app, as part of its broader effort to address concerns about misinformation.