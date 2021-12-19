Chinese EV Nio Unveils New Sedan, AR Glasses

Chinese electric car company, Nio, unveiled on Saturday a new sedan, the ET5, and custom augmented reality (AR) glasses that reduce the need for in-car screens.

The New Nio ET5

The new EV was revealed at the NIO Day 2021 - the company's most important event of the year.

Positioned as a mid-sized sedan, the ET5 measures 4,790mm long, 1,960mm wide, 1,499mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,888mm.

According to the company, the ET5's exterior design embodies the company's supercar DNA. The youthful and dynamic image of the model is accentuated by the muscular haunches, which is inspired by the supercar EP9, the sharp creases, and the fluid silhouette inherited from the ET7. The ET5 also reflects the concept of “Design for AD” as it seamlessly integrates autonomous driving sensors into its body lines.

The ET5 comes with nine exterior color schemes, among which the Airspace Blue is the NIO Color of 2022.

During the event, Nio announced the launch of the AR glasses it co-developed with the Chinese augmented reality start-up, Nreal, and the Nio VR Glasses developed in cooperation with Nolo.

At the event, Nio officially began the preorder of the newly-revealed model and said the model is set to begin deliveries in September 2022, with pre-subsidy prices starting at 328,000 yuan ($51,250) for models that come with a battery. The AR glasses are not included and must be bought separately, according to the company.

It's worth noting that the ET5 is Nio’s second sedan. The company’s first sedan, the ET7, was unveiled in January at a higher pre-subsidy starting price of 448,000 yuan, with deliveries set to begin on March 28, 2022.