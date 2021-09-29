  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Lucid Motors to Deliver EVs with Tesla-Beating Driving Range

Lucid Motors to Deliver EVs with Tesla-Beating Driving Range

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published September 29th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
Lucid Motors to Deliver EVs with Tesla-Beating Driving Range
Lucid Air Dream Edition (Source: Twitter/@LucidMotors)

EV startup Lucid Motors has announced that its new long-delayed Lucid Air cars are expected to beat Tesla in driving range to hit the roads in late October.

Also ReadLucid Motors Perceived As Major Step In PIF’s StrategyLucid Motors Perceived As Major Step In PIF’s Strategy

The California-based carmaker has kicked off manufacturing the luxury electric sedans at its Arizona factory as it announced earlier plans to amp up the factory's capacity up to 90,000 vehicles per year. To achieve that, Lucid aims to hire more employees in the plant that has about 700 workers and already posted about nine applications for every job opening.

Lucid

Also ReadLucid Motors Perceived As Major Step In PIF’s StrategySaudi Lucid Motors to List on Nasdaq After Merger with CCIV Complete

The first models of the Lucid Air Dream Edition are to be displayed in showrooms and will be used for test drives before delivery in late October, followed by less expensive models: Grand Touring, Touring, and Air Pure.

The top-end Lucid Air Dream Edition has already 13,000 reservations and raised the planned total production quantity to 520 vehicles.

Priced at $169,000, the flagship sedan has a driving range of 837 kmon a single charge, putting it over 160 ahead of $89,990 Tesla's Model S.

Tags:Lucid MotorsEVsElectric carsTesla

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...