Crypto News Recap: Binance Might Move to UAE

Despite the fact that the cryptocurrency’s technical picture has taken a much more bearish tint than every trader expected, this week we have some good news for the traders in the MENA region. The biggest crypto exchange by market cap is mulling to move into UAE!

If you’ve been keeping up with crypto news for a few years, it would make perfect sense if you are desensitized to those crazy headlines saying that Russia is “banning” crypto. It is a rumor I assure you!

Bitcoin Chart

Bitcoin's price is trading lower by 5.35% at $46,298 on the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 40.56%, an increase of 0.18% over the day.

Source: coinmarketcap.com/tradingview

Crypto Charts

Cryptocurrencies are mostly trading mixed. The global crypto market cap is at $2.16 trillion, increasing 3.13% from yesterday. While the overall market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.52 billion, decreasing 5.02%.

Melania Trump Drops her First NFT

Melania Trump, the wife of the former American President, has released her first non-Fungible token (NFT). The NFT, named "Melania's Vision," will feature the former first lady’s eyes.

The watercolor painted NFT by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon will be sold for 1 SOL ($150) and will go to children in the foster care system and their education. The NFT will include an audio recording from Melania.

Oman ICT Group to Invest in Blockchain Entities in Oman

Oman Information and Communication Technology Group, Oman ICT Group, has inked deals to invest two of which were with Blockchain entities. Aiming to expand the company’s investment portfolio by investing in Blockchain firm known as Salasil Al Kutal to team up with Omantel to work on Internet of Things (IoT) projects.

Binance Might be Moving to UAE

According to Bloomberg, the Binance exchange is reportedly in discussions with Dubai, Abu Dhabi regulators to establish new headquarters in the middle east. The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume has been facing a lot of regulatory troubles around the world lately as it was forced to stop operations in Singapore. Lately, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Changpeng “CZ” Zhao bought a house in Dubai in what might seem to be a preparational signal to the potential move to UAE.