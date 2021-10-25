Crypto News Recap: Playboy Ventures Into NFTs

Last week was very bullish for the crypto sphere as it saw the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, rally to new all-time highs hitting $67K! While Playboy hopped into the trend unwrapping a new NFT collection!

Looking for direct answers for the bullish move, while it's easy to link the price movements with regulatory news or celebrities embracing a coin, but truth be told -in theory- the crypto market is more complicated than that so if you feel overwhelmed and want some explanations of trendy crypto terms, check out 👉 📖 14 Crypto Terms You Must Know Before Trading!

However, there can be multiple factors that can lead to a buying spree from a new flood of Bitcoin investors like the new partnerships that help to spread the word of crypto.



It takes no charts expert to conclude that the cryptocurrency market went through quite a great week! Let's check out those charts!

Bitcoin Chart

Bitcoin's price is trading $61,911 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 45.34%, an increase of 0.24% over the past day.

The latest price rally came in the aftermath of approval of the first futures-based Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Source: coinmarketcap.com/tradingview

Crypto Charts

With the latest price rally, cryptocurrencies are mostly trading higher today after a strong week. The global crypto market cap is at $2.57 trillion, increasing 0.87% from yesterday.

While the overall market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.03 billion, up 28.06%.

Solana and Dogecoin is stealing the show and defying gravity soaring 28% and 11% respectively!

Source: coinmarketcap.com/tradingview

CoinMarketCap Hacked!

The famous price-tracking website for cryptocurrencies, CoinMarketCap, was hacked leading to the leak of 3.1 million (3,117,548) user email addresses.

According to haveibeenpwned.com, the email addresses were found to correlate with CoinMarketCap accounts, and it's still unclear how they were obtained.

In a statement, Coinmarketcap said: "CoinMarketCap has become aware that batches of data have shown up online purporting to be a list of user accounts. While the data lists we have seen are only email addresses (no passwords), we have found a correlation with our subscriber base. We have not found any evidence of a data leak from our own servers — we are actively investigating this issue and will update our subscribers as soon as we have any new information."

NFTs: Reddit to Launch its Own NFT Platform, Playboy to Roll Out 11,953 Bunny Avatars

Reddit is planning to launch its very own NFT marketplace, while its other social media rivals including Twitter and Facebook are eyeing to support NFTs.

The social media giant which is favoured by crypto users for years has posted a job vacancy saying that Reddit is looking for a senior backend engineer for a platform responsible for “millions of users to create, buy, sell and use NFT-backed digital goods.” The position requires at least five years of experience in backend development as well as the ability “to design and implement complex distributed systems operating under high load.”

Talking about NFTs, Playboy magazine has announced plans to roll out a new nonfungible token (NFT) project consisting of 11,953 unique 3D animated bunny avatars, Cointelegraph reported.

Source: https://playboyrabbitars.com/

These Ethereum-based NFTs are inspired by Playboy’s iconography and 70-year heritage, and launches reimagined Playboy Club.

The Vice President of blockchain innovation at Playboy Group, Jamal Dauda, commented:

“The Rabbitars mark the beginning of true blockchain-based membership for Playboy. Just as Playboy Club keys gave millions of members a chance to step into the sophisticated lifestyle that the Playboy brand represents, NFTs today can do the same and so much more.”

All Maria Carey Wants for Christmas Is Bitcoin

The American singer-songwriter and actress, Mariah Carey, has embraced Bitcoin announcing a partnership with Gemini, the famous crypto exchange founded by billionaire twins Tyler Winklevoss and Cameron Winklevoss.

On her Instagram profile, the legendary artist announced in a video for her 10 million followers that she has ventured into Bitcoin through Gemini.

Carey also included a referral code that offers $20 in Bitcoin to anyone who signs up to the trading platform with her code.

Walmart to Install 8,000 Bitcoin ATMs Across the US

The US giant retailer Walmart is planning to install 8,000 Bitcoin ATMs across the US. As a part of its pilot program in partnership with Coinstar, Walmart already has installed 200 kiosks in its stores so far.

According to Bloomberg, Sam Doctor, chief strategy officer and head of research at BitOoda, a regulated crypto brokerage: “Walmart expands Bitcoin access to more people, though, and gives it further legitimacy among skeptics, should they roll it out beyond an initial pilot.”

To use the ATM to buy Bitcoin, Walmart customers can simply insert a banknote and receive a paper voucher with a redemption code. To redeem the code, customers need to then set up a Coinme account and complete a background check. Users cannot withdraw Bitcoin from their account, with no indication of plans to offer this functionality in the near future.

Associated Press to Launch Chainlink Node to Publish Trusted Data

The News agency Associated Press has teamed up with Chainlink to launch a node that brings trusted data onto blockchains.

According to the announcement, the Chainlink node will ‘securely connect blockchain environments with external data, AP data will be supplied and sold directly to applications running across various blockchains. The data will be cryptographically signed to verify it is from AP’.

With this partnership, AP and Chainlink will be able to create the world’s largest decentralized network of oracles, enabling smart contracts (tamper-proof computer programs that trigger outcomes when certain conditions are met ) on any blockchain to securely interact with the AP's real-world data.