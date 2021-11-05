Crypto Prices Today: Binance's BNB Rallies 8 Percent

The crypto prices today are trading mixed today. Binance's native coin BNB has soared almost 8 percent to $609, while SOL price slid almost 0.67 percent holding 4th place by market cap at the time of writing.

Bitcoin (BTC) was slightly down 0.53% to $61,583 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.67, a decrease of 0.21% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.7 trillion, decreasing 0.12% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $125.59 billion, which makes a 6.35% decrease.

As of Friday 3:30 PM (GMT+3) November 5h, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $61,599 Ethereum (ETH) $4,506 Binance Coin (BNB) $609.02 Solana (SOL) $238.43 Tether (USDT) $1 Cardano (ADA) $2 Ripple (XRP) $1.17 Polkadot (DOT) $52.08 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.26 USD Coin (USDC) $1

