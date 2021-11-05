Crypto Prices Today: Binance's BNB Rallies 8 Percent

  1. Home
Published November 5th, 2021 - 01:14 GMT
Binance's native coin BNB has soared almost 8 percent to $609. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The crypto prices today are trading mixed today. Binance's native coin BNB has soared almost 8 percent to $609, while SOL price slid almost 0.67 percent holding  4th place by market cap at the time of writing.

Bitcoin (BTC) was slightly down 0.53% to $61,583 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.67, a decrease of 0.21% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.7 trillion, decreasing 0.12% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $125.59 billion, which makes a 6.35% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

BNB

As of Friday 3:30 PM (GMT+3) November 5h, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $61,599
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,506
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $609.02
  4. Solana (SOL) $238.43
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Cardano (ADA) $2
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.17
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $52.08
  9. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.26

  10. USD Coin (USDC)  $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

