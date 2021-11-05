Crypto Prices Today: Binance's BNB Rallies 8 Percent

The crypto prices today are trading mixed today. Binance's native coin BNB has soared almost 8 percent to $609, while SOL price slid almost 0.67 percent holding 4th place by market cap at the time of writing.
Bitcoin (BTC) was slightly down 0.53% to $61,583 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.67, a decrease of 0.21% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.7 trillion, decreasing 0.12% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $125.59 billion, which makes a 6.35% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday 3:30 PM (GMT+3) November 5h, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $61,599
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,506
- Binance Coin (BNB) $609.02
- Solana (SOL) $238.43
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Cardano (ADA) $2
- Ripple (XRP) $1.17
- Polkadot (DOT) $52.08
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.26
USD Coin (USDC) $1
