Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $20K

The crypto market today is still enjoying the green scenery with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,228 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.37%, an increase of 0.18% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $913.95 billion, increasing 5.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.57 billion, which makes a 54.69% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 5 July 10:35AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,228 Ethereum (ETH) $1,115 Tether (USDT) $0.9991 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $233 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9992 XRP (XRP) $0.3276 Cardano (ADA) $0.4656 Solana (SOL) $35 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06879

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.