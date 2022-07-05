Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $20K

The crypto market today is still enjoying the green scenery with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,228 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.37%, an increase of 0.18% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $913.95 billion, increasing 5.76% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.57 billion, which makes a 54.69% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 5 July 10:35AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $20,228
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,115
- Tether (USDT) $0.9991
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $233
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9992
- XRP (XRP) $0.3276
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4656
- Solana (SOL) $35
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06879
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
