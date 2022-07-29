Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $24K

Unlike the US economy, the crypto market today is looking healthier than ever with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $24,037 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.57%, a decrease of 0.15% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.10 trillion, increasing 4.65% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $110.75 billion, which makes a 16.05% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 29 July 1:50PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $24,037 Ethereum (ETH) $1,723 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Binance Coin (BNB) $291 Cardano (ADA) $0.5417 XRP (XRP) $0.3759 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $43 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07092

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.