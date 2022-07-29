Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $24K

Unlike the US economy, the crypto market today is looking healthier than ever with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $24,037 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.57%, a decrease of 0.15% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.10 trillion, increasing 4.65% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $110.75 billion, which makes a 16.05% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 29 July 1:50PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $24,037
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,723
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- Binance Coin (BNB) $291
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5417
- XRP (XRP) $0.3759
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $43
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07092
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
