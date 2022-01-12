Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $43K

Do you hear that? It's the sound of crypto enthusiasts' sigh of relief! The crypto market is trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $43,589.95 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.80%, a decrease of 0.62% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.07 trillion, increasing 3.65% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.04 billion, which makes a 2.09% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 12 January 6:59PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $43,589.95
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,367.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $484.93
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $151.86
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $1.28
- XRP (XRP) $0.7879
- Terra (LUNA) $78.84
- Polkadot (DOT) $27.24
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
