Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $49K Levels

Despite Bank of England's warning about bitcoin becoming worthless, the crypto market has trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency trading at $49,042.48 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.99%, decreasing 0.54% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.26 trillion, increasing 2.85% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $114.48 billion, which makes a 13.23% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday 09:27 AM (GMT+3) December 16th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $49,042.48
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,040.33
- Binance Coin (BNB) $536.10
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $180.15
- Cardano (ADA) $1.31
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Ripple (XRP) $0.8292
- Polkadot (DOT) $27.20
- Avalanche (AVAX) $104.23
