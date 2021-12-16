Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $49K Levels

Despite Bank of England's warning about bitcoin becoming worthless, the crypto market has trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency trading at $49,042.48 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.99%, decreasing 0.54% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.26 trillion, increasing 2.85% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $114.48 billion, which makes a 13.23% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday 09:27 AM (GMT+3) December 16th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $49,042.48 Ethereum (ETH) $4,040.33 Binance Coin (BNB) $536.10 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $180.15 Cardano (ADA) $1.31 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Ripple (XRP) $0.8292 Polkadot (DOT) $27.20 Avalanche (AVAX) $104.23

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.