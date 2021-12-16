Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $49K Levels

  1. Home
Published December 16th, 2021 - 07:23 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.26 trillion, increasing 2.85% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

Despite Bank of England's warning about bitcoin becoming worthless, the crypto market has trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency trading at $49,042.48 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.99%, decreasing 0.54% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.26 trillion, increasing 2.85% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $114.48 billion, which makes a 13.23% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of  Thursday 09:27 AM (GMT+3) December 16th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $49,042.48

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,040.33
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $536.10
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $180.15
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.31
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.8292
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $27.20
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $104.23

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

