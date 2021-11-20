Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $59K Levels

It's been a green day in the crypto world with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, recovering to $59K levels.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.33%, increasing 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.65 trillion, increasing 2.84% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $111.23 billion, which makes a 12.99% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Friday 11:13PM (GMT+3) November 20th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $59,450.44 Ethereum (ETH) $4,411.47 Binance Coin (BNB) $597.73 Tether (USDT) $0.9998 Solana (SOL) $217.04 Cardano (ADA) $1.90 Ripple (XRP) $1.09 Polkadot (DOT) $41.59 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9993 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2301

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: