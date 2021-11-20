Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $59K Levels

It's been a green day in the crypto world with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, recovering to $59K levels.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.33%, increasing 0.14% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.65 trillion, increasing 2.84% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $111.23 billion, which makes a 12.99% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Friday 11:13PM (GMT+3) November 20th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $59,450.44
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,411.47
- Binance Coin (BNB) $597.73
- Tether (USDT) $0.9998
- Solana (SOL) $217.04
- Cardano (ADA) $1.90
- Ripple (XRP) $1.09
- Polkadot (DOT) $41.59
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9993
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2301
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)