Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $59K Levels

Published November 20th, 2021 - 09:08 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.33%, increasing 0.14% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It's been a green day in the crypto world with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, recovering to $59K levels.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.33%, increasing 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.65 trillion, increasing 2.84% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $111.23 billion, which makes a 12.99% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Friday 11:13PM (GMT+3) November 20th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $59,450.44
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,411.47
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $597.73
  4. Tether (USDT) $0.9998
  5. Solana (SOL) $217.04
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.90
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.09
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $41.59
  9. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9993
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2301

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

