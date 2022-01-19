Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Back to $42K

Things seem to be turn greener for the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $42,126.03 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.16%, an increase of 0.21% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.99 trillion, increasing 1.00% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.35 billion, which makes a 0.60% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 19 January 8PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,126.03 Ethereum (ETH) $3,147.16 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $472.06 Cardano (ADA) $1.39 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $137.53 XRP (XRP) $0.7397 Terra (LUNA) $79.85 Polkadot (DOT) $24.36

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.