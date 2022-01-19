  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Back to $42K

Published January 19th, 2022 - 05:56 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Back to $42K
Bitcoin's dominance is currently 40.16%, an increase of 0.21% over the day.

Things seem to be turn greener for the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $42,126.03 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.16%, an increase of 0.21% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.99 trillion, increasing 1.00% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.35 billion, which makes a 0.60% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 19 January 8PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $42,126.03

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,147.16
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $472.06
  5. Cardano (ADA) $1.39
  6. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  7. Solana (SOL) $137.53
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.7397
  9. Terra (LUNA) $79.85
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $24.36

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

