Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $23K

The crypto market today is recovering with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,394 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.61%, a decrease of 0.45% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.10 trillion, increasing 3.27% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.04 billion, which makes a 3.26% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 5 August 3:16PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,394 Ethereum (ETH) $1,716 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $317 XRP (XRP) $0.3777 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.5175 Solana (SOL) $41 Polkadot (DOT) $8.53

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.