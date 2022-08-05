Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $23K

  1. Home
Published August 5th, 2022 - 12:05 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is recovering with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,394 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.61%, a decrease of 0.45% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.10 trillion, increasing 3.27% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.04 billion, which makes a 3.26% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 5 August 3:16PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $23,394

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,716
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $317
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.3777
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.5175
  9. Solana (SOL) $41
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $8.53

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

