Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $43K

The crypto market is mainly trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $43,336.77 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.47%, a decrease of 0.30% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.08 trillion, increasing 1.41% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.75 billion, which makes a 31.66% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 15 January 6:08PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $43,336.77 Ethereum (ETH) $3,357.89 Binance Coin (BNB) $499.30 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $148.05 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 Cardano (ADA) $1.28 XRP (XRP) $0.7872 Terra (LUNA) $85.08 Polkadot (DOT) $27.42

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.