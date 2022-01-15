Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $43K

  1. Home
Published January 15th, 2022 - 04:04 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.47%, a decrease of 0.30% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is mainly trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $43,336.77 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.47%, a decrease of 0.30% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.08 trillion, increasing 1.41% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.75 billion, which makes a 31.66% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 15 January 6:08PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $43,336.77

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,357.89
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $499.30
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $148.05
  6. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9997
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.28
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.7872
  9. Terra (LUNA) $85.08
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $27.42

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

