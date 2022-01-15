Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $43K

The crypto market is mainly trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $43,336.77 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.47%, a decrease of 0.30% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.08 trillion, increasing 1.41% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.75 billion, which makes a 31.66% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 15 January 6:08PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $43,336.77
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,357.89
- Binance Coin (BNB) $499.30
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $148.05
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
- Cardano (ADA) $1.28
- XRP (XRP) $0.7872
- Terra (LUNA) $85.08
- Polkadot (DOT) $27.42
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)