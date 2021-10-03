Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Breaks Above $48K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price has recovered over the weekend and is trading around $48k BTC’s dominance is currently 42.27%, a decrease of 0.74% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.14 trillion, increasing 2.52% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $99.76 billion, which makes a 14.96% decrease from yesterday.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Sunday 8:30 AM (GMT+3) October 3rd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $48,026
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,419
- Cardano (ADA) $2.28
- Binance Coin (BNB) $423.95
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $172.96
- Ripple (XRP) $1.05
- Polkadot (DOT) $32.25
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.98
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.22
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
