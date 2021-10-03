  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Breaks Above $48K

Published October 3rd, 2021 - 05:34 GMT
Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $99.76 billion, which makes a 14.96% decrease from yesterday. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.14 trillion, increasing 2.52% over the last day.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price has recovered over the weekend and is trading around $48k BTC’s dominance is currently 42.27%, a decrease of 0.74% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.14 trillion, increasing 2.52% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $99.76 billion, which makes a 14.96% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin Crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Sunday 8:30 AM (GMT+3) October 3rd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $48,026
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,419
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.28
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $423.95
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Solana (SOL) $172.96
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.05
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $32.25
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $0.98
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.22

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

