Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Breaks Above $48K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price has recovered over the weekend and is trading around $48k BTC’s dominance is currently 42.27%, a decrease of 0.74% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.14 trillion, increasing 2.52% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $99.76 billion, which makes a 14.96% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Sunday 8:30 AM (GMT+3) October 3rd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $48,026 Ethereum (ETH) $3,419 Cardano (ADA) $2.28 Binance Coin (BNB) $423.95 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $172.96 Ripple (XRP) $1.05 Polkadot (DOT) $32.25 USD Coin (USDC) $0.98 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.22

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.