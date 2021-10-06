Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Breaks Above $51K For First Time in Month

Bitcoin's (BTC) price has recovered 4.69% and is trading around $51,545. BTC’s dominance is currently 43.85%, a decrease of 0.79% over the day.

Dogecoin rebounded almost 7.97% then soaring to 8th place by market cap.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.22 trillion, increasing 3.03% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $114.46 billion, which makes a 8.13% increase from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday 11 AM (GMT+3) October 6th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $51,545 Ethereum (ETH) $3,477 Binance Coin (BNB) $434.58 Cardano (ADA) $2.21 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.06 Solana (SOL) $158.77 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25 USD Coin (USDC) $0.99 Polkadot (DOT) $30.70

