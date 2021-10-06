Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Breaks Above $51K For First Time in Month

  1. Home
Published October 6th, 2021 - 05:25 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.22 trillion, increasing 3.03% over the last day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Dogecoin rebounded almost 7.97% then soaring to 8th place by market cap.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price has recovered 4.69% and is trading around $51,545. BTC’s dominance is currently 43.85%, a decrease of 0.79% over the day.

Dogecoin rebounded almost 7.97% then soaring to 8th place by market cap.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.22 trillion, increasing 3.03% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $114.46 billion, which makes a 8.13% increase from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednesday 11 AM (GMT+3) October 6th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $51,545
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,477
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $434.58
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.21
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.06
  7. Solana (SOL) $158.77
  8. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.25
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $0.99
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $30.70

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

