Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Climbs to $23K

The crypto market today is still in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,856 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.61%, an increase of 0.07% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.10 trillion, increasing 10.18% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $114.54 billion, which makes a 72.55% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 28 July 9:11PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $23,856
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,728
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- Binance Coin (BNB) $277
- XRP (XRP) $0.3702
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.512
- Solana (SOL) $42
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.069
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
