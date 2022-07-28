Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Climbs to $23K

The crypto market today is still in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,856 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.61%, an increase of 0.07% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.10 trillion, increasing 10.18% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $114.54 billion, which makes a 72.55% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 28 July 9:11PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,856 Ethereum (ETH) $1,728 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Binance Coin (BNB) $277 XRP (XRP) $0.3702 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.512 Solana (SOL) $42 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.069

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.