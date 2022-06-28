Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Clings to $20K

The crypto market today is still in the red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,269 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.36%, a decrease of 0.12% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $915.26 billion, decreasing 2.12% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.68 billion, which makes a 0.51% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 28 June 10:50PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $20,269
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,156
- Tether (USDT) $0.9988
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $232
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9996
- XRP (XRP) $0.3412
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4739
- Solana (SOL) $36
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06775
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
