  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Clings to $20K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Clings to $20K

Published June 28th, 2022 - 07:46 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Clings to $20K
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is still in the red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,269 at the time of writing.

Also Read5 NFT Collectibles That Offer Real-World Benefits5 NFT Collectibles That Offer Real-World Benefits

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.36%, a decrease of 0.12% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $915.26 billion, decreasing 2.12% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.68 billion, which makes a 0.51% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 28 June 10:50PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also Read5 NFT Collectibles That Offer Real-World BenefitsCrypto News Recap: Google Searches for 'Bitcoin Dead' Reach New All-time High

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $20,269

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,156
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9988
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $232
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9996
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3412
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4739
  9. Solana (SOL) $36
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06775

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptocurrencyCryptoBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...