Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Clings to $20K

The crypto market today is still in the red zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,269 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.36%, a decrease of 0.12% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $915.26 billion, decreasing 2.12% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.68 billion, which makes a 0.51% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 28 June 10:50PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,269 Ethereum (ETH) $1,156 Tether (USDT) $0.9988 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $232 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9996 XRP (XRP) $0.3412 Cardano (ADA) $0.4739 Solana (SOL) $36 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06775

