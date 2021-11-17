Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Dips Below $60K

All crypto prices today are trading in the red territory dragging bitcoin price below the key level of $60K, dumping almost 10 percent of its weekly gains.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.59%, decreasing 2.16% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.58 trillion, decreasing 3.35% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $142.33 billion, which makes a 22.69% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Wednesday 10AM (GMT+3) November 17th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $59,506
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,136
- Binance Coin (BNB) $565.16
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $212.60
- Cardano (ADA) $1.83
- Ripple (XRP) $1.08
- Polkadot (DOT) $39.91
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.23
