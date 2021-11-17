Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Dips Below $60K

  1. Home
Published November 17th, 2021 - 06:32 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.59%, decreasing 2.16% over the day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
All crypto prices today are trading in the red territory dragging bitcoin price below the key level of $60K, dumping almost 10 percent of its weekly gains.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.59%, decreasing 2.16% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.58 trillion, decreasing 3.35% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $142.33 billion, which makes a 22.69% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednesday 10AM (GMT+3) November 17th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $59,506
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,136
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $565.16
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Solana (SOL) $212.60
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.83
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.08
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $39.91
  9. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.23

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

