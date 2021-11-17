Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Dips Below $60K

All crypto prices today are trading in the red territory dragging bitcoin price below the key level of $60K, dumping almost 10 percent of its weekly gains.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.59%, decreasing 2.16% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.58 trillion, decreasing 3.35% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $142.33 billion, which makes a 22.69% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednesday 10AM (GMT+3) November 17th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $59,506 Ethereum (ETH) $4,136 Binance Coin (BNB) $565.16 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $212.60 Cardano (ADA) $1.83 Ripple (XRP) $1.08 Polkadot (DOT) $39.91 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.23

