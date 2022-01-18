  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $41K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $41K

Published January 18th, 2022 - 04:48 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $41K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.95%, an increase of 0.28% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Another bloody day for the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $41,711 at the time of writing.

Also ReadBahrain-Based Crypto Platform Raises $110M In Latest Funding RoundBahrain-Based Crypto Platform Raises $110M In Latest Funding Round

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.95%, an increase of 0.28% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.97 trillion, decreasing 2.30% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.09 billion, which makes a 15.92% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 18 January 6:52PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadBahrain-Based Crypto Platform Raises $110M In Latest Funding RoundWalmart to Enter the Metaverse Through Its Own Cryptocurrency, NFTs

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $41,711

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,134.95
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $462.22
  5. Cardano (ADA) $1.45
  6. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  7. Solana (SOL) $137.53
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.7465
  9. Terra (LUNA) $78.18
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $24.79

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...