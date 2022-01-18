Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $41K

Another bloody day for the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $41,711 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.95%, an increase of 0.28% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.97 trillion, decreasing 2.30% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.09 billion, which makes a 15.92% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 18 January 6:52PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $41,711 Ethereum (ETH) $3,134.95 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $462.22 Cardano (ADA) $1.45 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $137.53 XRP (XRP) $0.7465 Terra (LUNA) $78.18 Polkadot (DOT) $24.79

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.