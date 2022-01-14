Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $42K

The crypto market is mainly trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $42,970.73 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.78%, a decrease of 0.07% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.05 trillion, decreasing 0.06% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.73 billion, which makes a 18.27% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 14 January 6:18PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,970.73 Ethereum (ETH) $3,267.41 Binance Coin (BNB) $480.06 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $146.42 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.26 XRP (XRP) $0.7713 Terra (LUNA) $80.36 Polkadot (DOT) $27.11

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.