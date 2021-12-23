Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $48K Levels

It seems that Grinch paid a visit to the crypto market today where all major cryptocurrencies went down and with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $48,184.46 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.34%, decreasing 0.28% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.26 trillion, decreasing 1.62% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.83 billion, which makes a 12.25% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday 9:58 AM (GMT+3) December 23rd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:



To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.