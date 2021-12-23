Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $48K Levels

It seems that Grinch paid a visit to the crypto market today where all major cryptocurrencies went down and with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $48,184.46 at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.34%, decreasing 0.28% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.26 trillion, decreasing 1.62% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.83 billion, which makes a 12.25% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $48,184.46
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,921.25
- Binance Coin (BNB) $526.37
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $177.55
- Ripple (XRP) $0.9754
- Cardano (ADA) $1.33
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9996
- Terra (LUNA) $85.43
- Avalanche (AVAX) $118.22
