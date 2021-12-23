Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $48K Levels

  1. Home
Published December 23rd, 2021 - 07:54 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.34%, decreasing 0.28% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It seems that Grinch paid a visit to the crypto market today where all major cryptocurrencies went down and with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $48,184.46 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.34%, decreasing 0.28% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.26 trillion, decreasing 1.62% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.83 billion, which makes a 12.25% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto prices today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday 9:58 AM (GMT+3) December 23rd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
 

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $48,184.46

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,921.25
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $526.37
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $177.55
  6. Ripple (XRP) $0.9754
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.33
  8. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9996
  9. Terra (LUNA) $85.43
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $118.22

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

