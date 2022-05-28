Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges Near $29K

The crypto market today is still covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $28,994 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.88%, an increase of 0.03% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.20 trillion, decreasing 0.69% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.62 billion, which makes a 28.37% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 28 May 5:34PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $28,994 Ethereum (ETH) $1,781 Tether (USDT) $0.999 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $305 XRP (XRP) $0.3852 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9998 Cardano (ADA) $0.4606 Solana (SOL) $42 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08154

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.