Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Eyes $50K, DOGE UP 10 Percent

Bitcoin's (BTC) price has recovered 3.71% and is trading around $49,500 eyeing $50k. BTC’s dominance is currently 43%, a decrease of 0.44% over the day.
Dodgecoin was the star of the show recovering almost 10% then rising to the 9th place by market cap and Binance coin BNB soared to the third place.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.17 trillion, increasing 2.56% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $105.70 billion, which makes a 18.66% decrease from yesterday.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday 11 AM (GMT+3) October 5th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $49,524
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,392
- Binance Coin (BNB) $434.20
- Cardano (ADA) $2.22
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $166.32
- Ripple (XRP) $1.05
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.98
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.23
- Polkadot (DOT) $31.43
