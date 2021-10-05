  1. Home
Areej Salem

Published October 5th, 2021 - 07:43 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Eyes $50K, DOGE UP 10 Percent
Dodgecoin was the star of the show recovering almost 10% then rising to the 9th place by market cap and Binance coin BNB soared to the third place. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
While Dodgecoin recovered almost 10%.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price has recovered 3.71% and is trading around $49,500 eyeing $50k. BTC’s dominance is currently 43%, a decrease of 0.44% over the day.

Dodgecoin was the star of the show recovering almost 10% then rising to the 9th place by market cap and Binance coin BNB soared to the third place.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.17 trillion, increasing 2.56% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $105.70 billion, which makes a 18.66% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Tuesday 11 AM (GMT+3) October 5th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $49,524
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,392
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $434.20
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.22
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Solana (SOL) $166.32
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.05
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $0.98
  9. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.23
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $31.43

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

