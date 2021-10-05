Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Eyes $50K, DOGE UP 10 Percent

Bitcoin's (BTC) price has recovered 3.71% and is trading around $49,500 eyeing $50k. BTC’s dominance is currently 43%, a decrease of 0.44% over the day.

Dodgecoin was the star of the show recovering almost 10% then rising to the 9th place by market cap and Binance coin BNB soared to the third place.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.17 trillion, increasing 2.56% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $105.70 billion, which makes a 18.66% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Tuesday 11 AM (GMT+3) October 5th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $49,524 Ethereum (ETH) $3,392 Binance Coin (BNB) $434.20 Cardano (ADA) $2.22 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $166.32 Ripple (XRP) $1.05 USD Coin (USDC) $0.98 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.23 Polkadot (DOT) $31.43

