Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On to $19K Levels

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,782 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.66%, a decrease of 0.08% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $982.53 billion, increasing 0.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.41 billion, which makes a 20.85% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 5 September 9:16PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,782 Ethereum (ETH) $1,590 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Binance Coin (BNB) $275 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.49 XRP (XRP) $0.3289 Solana (SOL) $31 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06203

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.