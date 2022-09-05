Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On to $19K Levels

  1. Home
Published September 5th, 2022 - 06:11 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,782 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.66%, a decrease of 0.08% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $982.53 billion, increasing 0.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.41 billion, which makes a 20.85% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 5 September 9:16PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $19,782

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,590
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $275
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.49
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.3289
  9. Solana (SOL) $31
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06203

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

