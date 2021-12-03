Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds Tight to $56K Levels

The year is almost over and the crypto market is still not where it was expected for it to be with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $56,595.01 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.88%, decreasing 0.22% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, increasing 0.14% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $113.31 billion, which makes a 7.43% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday 11:40AM (GMT+3) December 3rd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $56,595.01
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,560.64
- Binance Coin (BNB) $618.92
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $232.20
- Cardano (ADA) $1.66
- Ripple (XRP) $0.976
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995
- Polkadot (DOT) $35.82
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2087
