  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds Tight to $56K Levels

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds Tight to $56K Levels

Published December 3rd, 2021 - 09:35 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds Tight to $56K Levels
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.88%, decreasing 0.22% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The year is almost over and the crypto market is still not where it was expected for it to be with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $56,595.01 at the time of writing.

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022Top 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.88%, decreasing 0.22% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, increasing 0.14% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $113.31 billion, which makes a 7.43% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

 

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022Irishman's Producer to Make Hollywood's First Movie Funded by NFTs

As of  Friday 11:40AM (GMT+3) December 3rd, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $56,595.01
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,560.64
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $618.92
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $232.20
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.66
  7. Ripple (XRP) $0.976
  8. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9995
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $35.82
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2087

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...