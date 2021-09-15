Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $46,000

  1. Home
Areej Salem

Published September 15th, 2021 - 06:48 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, increasing 3.05% over the last day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Prices of crypto on Wednsday PM (GMT+3) September 15th

Bitcoin (BTC) price bounced back reclaiming a lot of ground. BTC rose 3.50% to $46,000 bitcoin.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, increasing 3.05% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at  $109.65 billion, which makes a 18.44% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednsday PM (GMT+3) September 15th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $46,975
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,387
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.37
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $418.23
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.09
  7. Solana (SOL) $163.90
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $36.65
  9. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

