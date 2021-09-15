Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $46,000

Highlights
Prices of crypto on Wednsday PM (GMT+3) September 15th
Bitcoin (BTC) price bounced back reclaiming a lot of ground. BTC rose 3.50% to $46,000 bitcoin.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, increasing 3.05% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $109.65 billion, which makes a 18.44% decrease from yesterday.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Wednsday PM (GMT+3) September 15th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $46,975
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,387
- Cardano (ADA) $2.37
- Binance Coin (BNB) $418.23
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.09
- Solana (SOL) $163.90
- Polkadot (DOT) $36.65
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
