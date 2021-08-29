Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $48K

Today, prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies are traded mostly in red with Bitcoin trading around the $48,000 key level, declining almost 1.11% at the time of writing.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, plunging 0.56% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $97.77 billion, which makes a 4.04% decrease from yesterday.
Crypto Prices
As of Sunday 12PM (GMT+3) August 29, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $48,439
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,203
- Cardano (ADA) $2.83
- Binance Coin (BNB) $488.07
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.14
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.28
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Solana (SOL) $92.71
- Polkadot (DOT) $26.06
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies
Source: Coinmarketcap
