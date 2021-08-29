Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $48K

Today, prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies are traded mostly in red with Bitcoin trading around the $48,000 key level, declining almost 1.11% at the time of writing.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, plunging 0.56% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $97.77 billion, which makes a 4.04% decrease from yesterday.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 12PM (GMT+3) August 29, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $48,439 Ethereum (ETH) $3,203 Cardano (ADA) $2.83 Binance Coin (BNB) $488.07 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.14 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.28 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Solana (SOL) $92.71 Polkadot (DOT) $26.06

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

Source: Coinmarketcap

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.