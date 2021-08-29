  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $48K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $48K

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published August 29th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $48K
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $48,439. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, plunging 0.56% over the last day.

Today, prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies are traded mostly in red with Bitcoin trading around the $48,000 key level, declining almost 1.11% at the time of writing.

Also Read15 Crypto Terms You Must Know Before Trading!15 Crypto Terms You Must Know Before Trading!

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2 trillion, plunging 0.56% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $97.77 billion, which makes a 4.04% decrease from yesterday.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 12PM (GMT+3) August 29, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $48,439
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,203
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.83
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $488.07
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.14
  7. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.28
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  9. Solana (SOL) $92.71
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $26.06

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

CRYPTO and Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

Also Read15 Crypto Terms You Must Know Before Trading!Dogecoin: All You Need to Know About The Ambiguous Cryptocurrency
 

To get the real-time price updates check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:CryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...