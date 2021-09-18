Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $48K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is recovering and is trading now at $48,332.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.16 trillion, increasing 2.07% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $93.25 billion, which makes a 16.05% decrease from yesterday.

As of Saturday PM (GMT+3) September 18th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $48,368 Ethereum (ETH) $3,492 Cardano (ADA) $2.39 Binance Coin (BNB) $415.25 Tether (USDT) $0.99 Ripple (XRP) $1.09 Solana (SOL) $160.76 Polkadot (DOT) $34.91 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24 USD Coin (USDC) $0.99

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.