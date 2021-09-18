Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $48K

Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.16 trillion, increasing 2.07% over the last day.
Bitcoin's (BTC) price is recovering and is trading now at $48,332.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Saturday PM (GMT+3) September 18th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $48,368
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,492
- Cardano (ADA) $2.39
- Binance Coin (BNB) $415.25
- Tether (USDT) $0.99
- Ripple (XRP) $1.09
- Solana (SOL) $160.76
- Polkadot (DOT) $34.91
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.99
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
