Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Mounts to $47K Levels

Green seems to be dominating the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $47,664.71 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.37%, increasing 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, increasing 2.34% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.69 billion, which makes a 28.94% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday 09:28 AM (GMT+3) December 19th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $47,664.71 Ethereum (ETH) $3,982.99 Binance Coin (BNB) $539.22 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $187.92 Cardano (ADA) $1.29 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Ripple (XRP) $0.8361 Avalanche (AVAX) $114.29 Terra (LUNA) $73.54

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.