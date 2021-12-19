Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Mounts to $47K Levels

Green seems to be dominating the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $47,664.71 at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.37%, increasing 0.05% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, increasing 2.34% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.69 billion, which makes a 28.94% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday 09:28 AM (GMT+3) December 19th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $47,664.71
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,982.99
- Binance Coin (BNB) $539.22
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $187.92
- Cardano (ADA) $1.29
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $0.8361
- Avalanche (AVAX) $114.29
- Terra (LUNA) $73.54
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
