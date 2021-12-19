Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Mounts to $47K Levels

  1. Home
Published December 19th, 2021 - 07:22 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.37%, increasing 0.05% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Green seems to be dominating the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $47,664.71 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.37%, increasing 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, increasing 2.34% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.69 billion, which makes a 28.94% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto prices today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of  Sunday 09:28 AM (GMT+3) December 19th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $47,664.71

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,982.99
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $539.22
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $187.92
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.29
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.8361
  9. Avalanche (AVAX) $114.29
  10. Terra (LUNA) $73.54

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

