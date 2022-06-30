  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $18K

Published June 30th, 2022 - 07:24 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,983 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.36%, a decrease of 0.35% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $853.66 billion, decreasing 4.87% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $61.22 billion, which makes a 1.00% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 30 June 10:29PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $18,983

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,020
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9988
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $212
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3269
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4459
  9. Solana (SOL) $31
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06461

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

