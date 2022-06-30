Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $18K

The crypto market today is covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,983 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.36%, a decrease of 0.35% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $853.66 billion, decreasing 4.87% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $61.22 billion, which makes a 1.00% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 30 June 10:29PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $18,983 Ethereum (ETH) $1,020 Tether (USDT) $0.9988 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $212 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3269 Cardano (ADA) $0.4459 Solana (SOL) $31 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06461

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.