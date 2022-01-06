Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $43K

The crypto markets are trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $41,171.51 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.65%, an increase of 0.34% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.06 trillion, decreasing 7.72% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $129.87 billion, which makes a 25.49% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com



As of Wednesday 9:41AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $41,171.51 Ethereum (ETH) $3,463.05 Binance Coin (BNB) $471.10 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $150.36 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.22 XRP (XRP) $0.7637 Terra (LUNA) $77.23 Polkadot (DOT) $26.33

