  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $43K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $43K

Published January 6th, 2022 - 07:33 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.06 trillion, decreasing 7.72% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto markets are trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $41,171.51 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.65%, an increase of 0.34% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.06 trillion, decreasing 7.72% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $129.87 billion, which makes a 25.49% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday 9:41AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $41,171.51

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,463.05
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $471.10
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $150.36
  6. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.22
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.7637
  9. Terra (LUNA) $77.23
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $26.33

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

