Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $46K Levels

It's another bloody day for the crypto market with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $46,680.55 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.68%, increasing 0.37% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, decreasing 5.54% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.73 billion, which makes a 40.94% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday 09:00 AM (GMT+3) December 14th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $46,680.55
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,723.92
- Binance Coin (BNB) $521.53
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $151.84
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $1.21
- Ripple (XRP) $0.7813
- Polkadot (DOT) $25.80
- Terra (LUNA) $55.45
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
