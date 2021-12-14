Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $46K Levels

It's another bloody day for the crypto market with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $46,680.55 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.68%, increasing 0.37% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, decreasing 5.54% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.73 billion, which makes a 40.94% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Tuesday 09:00 AM (GMT+3) December 14th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $46,680.55 Ethereum (ETH) $3,723.92 Binance Coin (BNB) $521.53 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $151.84 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.21 Ripple (XRP) $0.7813 Polkadot (DOT) $25.80 Terra (LUNA) $55.45

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.