Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $46K Levels

Published December 14th, 2021 - 06:55 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.68%, increasing 0.37% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It's another bloody day for the crypto market with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $46,680.55 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.68%, increasing 0.37% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, decreasing 5.54% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.73 billion, which makes a 40.94% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto prices today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com


As of  Tuesday 09:00 AM (GMT+3) December 14th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $46,680.55
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,723.92
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $521.53
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $151.84
  6. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.21
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.7813
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $25.80
  10. Terra (LUNA) $55.45

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

