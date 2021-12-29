Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $47K Levels

Another bloody day for the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $47,929.73 at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.23%, increasing 0.09% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.25 trillion, decreasing 2.89% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.01 billion, which makes a 0.07% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Bitcoin (BTC) $47,929.73
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,804.75
- Binance Coin (BNB) $537.15
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $177.11
- Cardano (ADA) $1.41
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Ripple (XRP) $0.8577
- Terra (LUNA) $85.88
- Polkadot (DOT) $28.30
