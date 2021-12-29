Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $47K Levels

Another bloody day for the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $47,929.73 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.23%, increasing 0.09% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.25 trillion, decreasing 2.89% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.01 billion, which makes a 0.07% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.