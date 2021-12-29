  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $47K Levels

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $47K Levels

Published December 29th, 2021 - 06:27 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $47K Levels
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.23%, increasing 0.09% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Another bloody day for the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $47,929.73 at the time of the writing.

Also ReadCelebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee with an NFT AuctionCelebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee with an NFT Auction

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.23%, increasing 0.09% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.25 trillion, decreasing 2.89% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.01 billion, which makes a 0.07% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday 8:32AM (GMT+3) December 29th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
 

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $47,929.73

    Also ReadCelebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee with an NFT Auction3 Predictions for the Crypto Market in 2022
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,804.75
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $537.15
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $177.11
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.41
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.8577
  9. Terra (LUNA) $85.88
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $28.30

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoBitcoinCryptocurrency

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...