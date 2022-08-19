  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $21K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $21K

Published August 19th, 2022 - 10:26 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $21K
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is a blood bath with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,734 at the time of writing.

Also ReadIs the Crypto Market the Environment's New Nightmare?Is the Crypto Market the Environment's New Nightmare?

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.83%, a decrease of 0.40% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.04 trillion, decreasing 6.56% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.87 billion, which makes a 24.30% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 19 August 1:35PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadIs the Crypto Market the Environment's New Nightmare?10 Best Crypto Movies & Documentaries in 2022

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $21,734

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,737
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $283
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3424
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4697
  9. Solana (SOL) $36
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0698

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrency

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...