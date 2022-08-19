Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $21K

The crypto market today is a blood bath with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,734 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.83%, a decrease of 0.40% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.04 trillion, decreasing 6.56% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.87 billion, which makes a 24.30% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 19 August 1:35PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $21,734
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,737
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $283
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3424
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4697
- Solana (SOL) $36
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0698
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
