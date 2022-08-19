Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $21K

The crypto market today is a blood bath with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,734 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.83%, a decrease of 0.40% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.04 trillion, decreasing 6.56% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.87 billion, which makes a 24.30% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 19 August 1:35PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $21,734 Ethereum (ETH) $1,737 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $283 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3424 Cardano (ADA) $0.4697 Solana (SOL) $36 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0698

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.