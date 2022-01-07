Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $41K

Another bloody day for the crypto markets with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $41,159.38 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.88%, an increase of 0.17% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.96 trillion, decreasing 4.05% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $135.87 billion, which makes a 5.01% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: cionmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 7 January 5:53PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $41,159.38 Ethereum (ETH) $3,134.76 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $442.69 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Solana (SOL) $136.03 Cardano (ADA) $1.21 XRP (XRP) $0.7448 Terra (LUNA) $68.95 Polkadot (DOT) $24.84

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.