Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $41K

Another bloody day for the crypto markets with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $41,159.38 at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.88%, an increase of 0.17% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.96 trillion, decreasing 4.05% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $135.87 billion, which makes a 5.01% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 7 January 5:53PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $41,159.38
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,134.76
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $442.69
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Solana (SOL) $136.03
- Cardano (ADA) $1.21
- XRP (XRP) $0.7448
- Terra (LUNA) $68.95
- Polkadot (DOT) $24.84
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
