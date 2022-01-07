  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $41K

Another bloody day for the crypto markets with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $41,159.38 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.88%, an increase of 0.17% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.96 trillion, decreasing 4.05% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $135.87 billion, which makes a 5.01% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: cionmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 7 January 5:53PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $41,159.38

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,134.76
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $442.69
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  6. Solana (SOL) $136.03
  7. Cardano (ADA) $1.21
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.7448
  9. Terra (LUNA) $68.95
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $24.84

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

