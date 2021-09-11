Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges Below $46K

Bitcoin (BTC) price has plunged 1% and now trades at $45,000.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.09 trillion, increasing 3.47% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $126 billion, which makes a 5.99% decrease from yesterday.

As of Saturday PM (GMT+3) September 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $45,620 Ethereum (ETH) $3,313 Cardano (ADA) $2.74 Binance Coin (BNB) $413.43 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $187.79 Ripple (XRP) $1.10 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24 Polkadot (DOT) back to the 9th place trading at $30.49 USD Coin (USDC) $1

