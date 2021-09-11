  1. Home
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges Below $46K

Areej Salem

Published September 11th, 2021 - 03:19 GMT
Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $126 billion, which makes a 5.99% decrease from yesterday. (Shutterstock)
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.09 trillion, increasing 3.47% over the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has plunged 1% and now trades at $45,000.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.09 trillion, increasing 3.47% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at  $126 billion, which makes a 5.99% decrease from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday PM (GMT+3) September 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $45,620
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,313
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.74
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $413.43
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Solana (SOL) $187.79
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.10
  8. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
  9. Polkadot (DOT) back to the 9th place trading at $30.49
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $1

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

