Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges Below $46K

Bitcoin (BTC) price has plunged 1% and now trades at $45,000.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $$2.09 trillion, increasing 3.47% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $126 billion, which makes a 5.99% decrease from yesterday.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Saturday PM (GMT+3) September 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $45,620
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,313
- Cardano (ADA) $2.74
- Binance Coin (BNB) $413.43
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $187.79
- Ripple (XRP) $1.10
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
- Polkadot (DOT) back to the 9th place trading at $30.49
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
