Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Price Up 2.13 Percent

Bitcoin's (BTC) price went up 2.12% and trading at $55,660 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.93%, a decrease of 0.35% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.33 trillion, decreasing 1.14% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.76 billion, which makes an 11.44% decrease.
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Sunday 9 AM (GMT+3) October 10th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $55,625
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,564
- Cardano (ADA) $2.28
- Binance Coin (BNB) $419.88
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.17
- Solana (SOL) $156.64
- Polkadot (DOT) $36.16
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
