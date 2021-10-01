Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Price Ticks Up to $47K

  1. Home
Published October 1st, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $97.29 billion, which makes a 2.94% increase from yesterday. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.06 trillion, increasing 8.91% over the last day.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is trading up 9.80% at $47,312. BTC’s dominance is currently 43.23%, an increase of 0.47% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.06 trillion, increasing 8.91% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $97.29 billion, which makes a 2.94% increase from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Friday 2:30 PM (GMT+3) October 1st, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $47,320
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,222
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.23
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $410.27
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.02
  7. Solana (SOL) $149.81
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $30.66
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.21

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

