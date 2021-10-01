Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Price Ticks Up to $47K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price is trading up 9.80% at $47,312. BTC’s dominance is currently 43.23%, an increase of 0.47% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.06 trillion, increasing 8.91% over the last day. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $97.29 billion, which makes a 2.94% increase from yesterday.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Friday 2:30 PM (GMT+3) October 1st, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $47,320 Ethereum (ETH) $3,222 Cardano (ADA) $2.23 Binance Coin (BNB) $410.27 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.02 Solana (SOL) $149.81 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Polkadot (DOT) $30.66 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.21

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.