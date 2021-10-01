Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Price Ticks Up to $47K

Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.06 trillion, increasing 8.91% over the last day.
Bitcoin's (BTC) price is trading up 9.80% at $47,312. BTC’s dominance is currently 43.23%, an increase of 0.47% over the day.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Friday 2:30 PM (GMT+3) October 1st, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $47,320
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,222
- Cardano (ADA) $2.23
- Binance Coin (BNB) $410.27
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.02
- Solana (SOL) $149.81
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Polkadot (DOT) $30.66
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.21
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
