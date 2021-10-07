Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Prices Cross $54K Levels

Bitcoin's (BTC) price continues to soar hitting $54,845.36 at the time of writing.. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.02%, an increase of 1.22% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.29 trillion, increasing 3.36% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $147.68 billion, which makes a 27.38% increase.

As of Thursday 9:12 AM (GMT+3) October 7th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $54,845.36 Ethereum (ETH) $3,549.78 Binance Coin (BNB) $434.83 Cardano (ADA) $2.20 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.08 Solana (SOL) $156.05 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2455 Polkadot (DOT) $31.74

