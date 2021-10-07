Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Prices Cross $54K Levels

  1. Home
Published October 7th, 2021 - 06:08 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.29 trillion. (Shutterstock)

Bitcoin's (BTC) price continues to soar hitting $54,845.36 at the time of writing.. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.02%, an increase of 1.22% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.29 trillion, increasing 3.36% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $147.68 billion, which makes a 27.38% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Thursday 9:12 AM (GMT+3) October 7th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $54,845.36
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,549.78
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $434.83
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.20
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.08
  7. Solana (SOL) $156.05
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  9. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2455
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $31.74

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

