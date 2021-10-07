Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Prices Cross $54K Levels

Bitcoin's (BTC) price continues to soar hitting $54,845.36 at the time of writing.. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.02%, an increase of 1.22% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.29 trillion, increasing 3.36% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $147.68 billion, which makes a 27.38% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Thursday 9:12 AM (GMT+3) October 7th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $54,845.36
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,549.78
- Binance Coin (BNB) $434.83
- Cardano (ADA) $2.20
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.08
- Solana (SOL) $156.05
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2455
- Polkadot (DOT) $31.74
