Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $49K Levels, LUNA Among Top 10

Published December 5th, 2021 - 07:13 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.82%, decreasing 0.20% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market seems to be recovering after the bloody Saturday it suffered. The world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was up to $49,615.74 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.82%, decreasing 0.20% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.33 trillion, increasing 7.20% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $147.77 billion, which makes a 21.29% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of  Sunday 9:23AM (GMT+3) December 5th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $49,615.74
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,219.73
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $572.24
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $201.96
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.40
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.8448
  9. Terra LUNA $75.02
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $28.77

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

