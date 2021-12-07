Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $50K Levels

  1. Home
Published December 7th, 2021 - 07:59 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.52%, decreasing 0.48% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market seems to be on the right track with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $50,936.02 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.52%, decreasing 0.48% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.38 trillion, increasing 6.64% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $136.80 billion, which makes a 17.30% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto prices today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of  Tuesday 10:02AM (GMT+3) December 7th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $50,936.02
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,356.01
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $585.22
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $199.66
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.44
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.8316
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $28.61
  10. Terra (LUNA) $69.20

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

