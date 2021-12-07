Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $50K Levels

The crypto market seems to be on the right track with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $50,936.02 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.52%, decreasing 0.48% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.38 trillion, increasing 6.64% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $136.80 billion, which makes a 17.30% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday 10:02AM (GMT+3) December 7th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $50,936.02
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,356.01
- Binance Coin (BNB) $585.22
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $199.66
- Cardano (ADA) $1.44
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Ripple (XRP) $0.8316
- Polkadot (DOT) $28.61
- Terra (LUNA) $69.20
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
