Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Recovers to $50K Levels

The crypto market seems to be on the right track with world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $50,936.02 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.52%, decreasing 0.48% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.38 trillion, increasing 6.64% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $136.80 billion, which makes a 17.30% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday 10:02AM (GMT+3) December 7th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $50,936.02 Ethereum (ETH) $4,356.01 Binance Coin (BNB) $585.22 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $199.66 Cardano (ADA) $1.44 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Ripple (XRP) $0.8316 Polkadot (DOT) $28.61 Terra (LUNA) $69.20

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.