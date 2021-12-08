  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains at $50K Levels, LINK Is On The Rise

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains at $50K Levels, LINK Is On The Rise

Published December 8th, 2021 - 07:14 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains at $50K Levels, LINK Is On The Rise
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.38%, decreasing 0.14% over the day. (Shutterstock)

While bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red zone today, other altcoins like Chainlink (LINK) have been on the rise!

Also ReadCelebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee with an NFT AuctionCelebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee with an NFT Auction

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.38%, decreasing 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.37 trillion, decreasing 0.71% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.68 billion, which makes a 21.59% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto prices today bitcoin

As of  Tuesday 9:26 AM (GMT+3) December 8th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadCelebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee with an NFT AuctionHow to Sell Your First NFT?
  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $50,528.25
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,352.22
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $579.63
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $188.30
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.39
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.8394
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $29.22
  10. Terra (LUNA) $67.39

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptocurrencyBitcoinchainlink

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...