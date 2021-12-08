Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains at $50K Levels, LINK Is On The Rise

While bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red zone today, other altcoins like Chainlink (LINK) have been on the rise!

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.38%, decreasing 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.37 trillion, decreasing 0.71% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.68 billion, which makes a 21.59% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Tuesday 9:26 AM (GMT+3) December 8th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $50,528.25 Ethereum (ETH) $4,352.22 Binance Coin (BNB) $579.63 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $188.30 Cardano (ADA) $1.39 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Ripple (XRP) $0.8394 Polkadot (DOT) $29.22 Terra (LUNA) $67.39

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: