Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains Close to $50K Level

Yesterday world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, bitcoin, crossed $50,000 level, hitting over a three-month high as adoption of cryptocurrencies surged recently. And although today bitcoin's price slipped, it's still close to the $50,000 level trading at $49,724 at time of writing.
Crypto Prices
As of Sunday 10:51 am (GMT+3) August 24, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $49,724
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,345
- Cardano (ADA) $2.91
- Binance Coin (BNB) $496
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.26
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.3157
- Polkadot (DOT) $27
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Solana (SOL) $77.16
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies
Source: Coinmarketcap
To get the real-time price updates check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment
