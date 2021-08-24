Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains Close to $50K Level

Yesterday world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, bitcoin, crossed $50,000 level, hitting over a three-month high as adoption of cryptocurrencies surged recently. And although today bitcoin's price slipped, it's still close to the $50,000 level trading at $49,724 at time of writing.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 10:51 am (GMT+3) August 24, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $49,724 Ethereum (ETH) $3,345 Cardano (ADA) $2.91 Binance Coin (BNB) $496 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.26 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.3157 Polkadot (DOT) $27 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Solana (SOL) $77.16

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

Source: Coinmarketcap

