Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains Close to $50K Level

Published August 24th, 2021 - 08:05 GMT
Although today bitcoin's price slipped, it's still close to the $50,000 level trading at $49,724 at time of writing.

Yesterday world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, bitcoin, crossed $50,000 level, hitting over a three-month high as adoption of cryptocurrencies surged recently. And although today bitcoin's price slipped, it's still close to the $50,000 level trading at $49,724 at time of writing.

As of Sunday 10:51 am (GMT+3) August 24, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $49,724
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,345
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.91
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $496
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.26
  7. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.3157
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $27
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  10. Solana (SOL) $77.16

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment

