Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slides to $60K

The crypto prices today are trading in the red with bitcoin down to $60K, plummeting almost 8 percent.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.16%, decreasing 0.12% over the day after implementing the newest soft fork.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.65 trillion, decreasing 7.79% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $124.35 billion, which makes a 42.66% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Tuesday 10AM (GMT+3) November 16th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $60,697
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,319
- Binance Coin (BNB) $605.59
- Tether (USDT) $0.9999
- Solana (SOL) $226.66
- Cardano (ADA) $1.94
- Ripple (XRP) $1.22
- Polkadot (DOT) $42
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)