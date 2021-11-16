  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slides to $60K

November 16th, 2021
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.65 trillion, decreasing 7.79% over the last day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.16%, decreasing 0.12% over the day after implementing the newest soft fork.

The crypto prices today are trading in the red with bitcoin down to $60K, plummeting almost 8 percent.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.65 trillion, decreasing 7.79% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $124.35 billion, which makes a 42.66% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Tuesday 10AM (GMT+3) November 16th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $60,697
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,319
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $605.59
  4. Tether (USDT) $0.9999
  5. Solana (SOL) $226.66
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.94
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.22
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $42
  9. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

