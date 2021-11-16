Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slides to $60K

The crypto prices today are trading in the red with bitcoin down to $60K, plummeting almost 8 percent.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.16%, decreasing 0.12% over the day after implementing the newest soft fork.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.65 trillion, decreasing 7.79% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $124.35 billion, which makes a 42.66% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Tuesday 10AM (GMT+3) November 16th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $60,697 Ethereum (ETH) $4,319 Binance Coin (BNB) $605.59 Tether (USDT) $0.9999 Solana (SOL) $226.66 Cardano (ADA) $1.94 Ripple (XRP) $1.22 Polkadot (DOT) $42 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24

