Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips 2 Percent

Areej Salem

Published August 17th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is trading 2 percent lower at $46,291. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently hovering around $2 Trillion, 1.31% down over the last 24 hours.

Top crypto by market caps are trading mixed today as bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin plummeted.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently hovering around $2 Trillion, 1.31% down over the last 24 hours. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $121,529,887,663 increasing 6.86%

Bitcoin

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is trading 2 percent lower at $46,206.

Crypto

Etherum, the second cryptocurrency by market cap, is trading $3,194, declining 2.57% percent from yesterday.

As of Tuesday 12 pm (GMT+3) August 17, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $46,206
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,185
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $423
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.07
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.19
  7. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.3269
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $26.35
  10. Solana (SOL) $72.82

Top Trending, Gainers & Losers

Source: coinmarketcap.com

To get the real-time price updates check the widget:

 

 

