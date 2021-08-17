Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips 2 Percent

Highlights
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently hovering around $2 Trillion, 1.31% down over the last 24 hours.
Top crypto by market caps are trading mixed today as bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin plummeted.
Bitcoin
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is trading 2 percent lower at $46,206.
Etherum, the second cryptocurrency by market cap, is trading $3,194, declining 2.57% percent from yesterday.
As of Tuesday 12 pm (GMT+3) August 17, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $46,206
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,185
- Binance Coin (BNB) $423
- Cardano (ADA) $2.07
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.19
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.3269
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Polkadot (DOT) $26.35
- Solana (SOL) $72.82
Top Trending, Gainers & Losers
