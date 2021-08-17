Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips 2 Percent

Top crypto by market caps are trading mixed today as bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin plummeted.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently hovering around $2 Trillion, 1.31% down over the last 24 hours. Whereas the global crypto 24h volume is at $121,529,887,663 increasing 6.86%

Bitcoin

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is trading 2 percent lower at $46,206.

Crypto

Etherum, the second cryptocurrency by market cap, is trading $3,194, declining 2.57% percent from yesterday.

As of Tuesday 12 pm (GMT+3) August 17, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $46,206 Ethereum (ETH) $3,185 Binance Coin (BNB) $423 Cardano (ADA) $2.07 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.19 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.3269 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Polkadot (DOT) $26.35 Solana (SOL) $72.82 Top Trending, Gainers & Losers

Source: coinmarketcap.com

To get the real-time price updates check the widget: