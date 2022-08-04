Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $22K

The crypto market today is trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $22,876 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.02%, a decrease of 0.32% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.07 trillion, decreasing 1.53% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.47 billion, which makes a 15.12% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 4 August 2:07PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $22,876
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,618
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- Binance Coin (BNB) $299
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1
- XRP (XRP) $0.3691
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5014
- Solana (SOL) $38
- Polkadot (DOT) $8.05
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
