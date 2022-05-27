  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $28K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $28K

Published May 27th, 2022 - 07:08 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $28K
(Source: Shutterstock)

Red is still dominating the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $28,424 at the time of writing.

Also ReadUAE Crypto Push: Capitalizing on Opportunities to Unlock Diversified Economic ActivityUAE Crypto Push: Capitalizing on Opportunities to Unlock Diversified Economic Activity

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.95%, an increase of 0.30% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.18 trillion, decreasing 4.26% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $94.64 billion, which makes a 3.39% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 27 May 10:12PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadUAE Crypto Push: Capitalizing on Opportunities to Unlock Diversified Economic ActivityTop 5 Stablecoins for First-Time Crypto Investors

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,144

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,724
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9989
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $296
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.3791
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4498
  9. Solana (SOL) $41
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07958

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...