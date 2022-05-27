Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $28K

Red is still dominating the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $28,424 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.95%, an increase of 0.30% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.18 trillion, decreasing 4.26% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $94.64 billion, which makes a 3.39% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 27 May 10:12PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,144 Ethereum (ETH) $1,724 Tether (USDT) $0.9989 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 Binance Coin (BNB) $296 XRP (XRP) $0.3791 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4498 Solana (SOL) $41 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07958

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.