  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $58K Levels

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $58K Levels

Published November 19th, 2021 - 07:22 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $58K Levels
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.29%, decreasing 1.23% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Although it's been a "green" day for the majority of the cryptocurrencies, bitcoin price seems to still going down reaching the $58K levels.

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022Top 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.29%, decreasing 1.23% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.59 trillion, increasing 2.71% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $129.46 billion, which makes a 9.85% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

Also ReadTop 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022What Are The 5 Best Bitcoin Miners?

As of Friday 9:30PM (GMT+3) November 19th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $58,013.69
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,284.21
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $583.38
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Solana (SOL) $218.17
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.87
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.10
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $41.62
  9. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2335

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayBitcoinCryptocurrency

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...