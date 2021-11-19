Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $58K Levels

Although it's been a "green" day for the majority of the cryptocurrencies, bitcoin price seems to still going down reaching the $58K levels.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.29%, decreasing 1.23% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.59 trillion, increasing 2.71% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $129.46 billion, which makes a 9.85% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Friday 9:30PM (GMT+3) November 19th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $58,013.69
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,284.21
- Binance Coin (BNB) $583.38
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $218.17
- Cardano (ADA) $1.87
- Ripple (XRP) $1.10
- Polkadot (DOT) $41.62
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2335
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
