Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $58K Levels

Although it's been a "green" day for the majority of the cryptocurrencies, bitcoin price seems to still going down reaching the $58K levels.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.29%, decreasing 1.23% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.59 trillion, increasing 2.71% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $129.46 billion, which makes a 9.85% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Friday 9:30PM (GMT+3) November 19th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $58,013.69 Ethereum (ETH) $4,284.21 Binance Coin (BNB) $583.38 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $218.17 Cardano (ADA) $1.87 Ripple (XRP) $1.10 Polkadot (DOT) $41.62 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2335

