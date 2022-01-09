Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Stable at $41K Levels

Red is still dominating the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $41,652.64 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.50%, an increase of 0.34% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.94 trillion, decreasing 0.85% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.38 billion, which makes a 3.64% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 9 January 6:08PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $41,652.64 Ethereum (ETH) $3,103.84 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $430.50 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Solana (SOL) $140.70 Cardano (ADA) $1.16 XRP (XRP) $0.7444 Terra (LUNA) $71.94 Polkadot (DOT) $24.41

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.